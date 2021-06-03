Advertisement

Missouri River winter water release expected to be minimum

In this April 2019 file photo, the Highway 34 bridge that spans the Missouri River sits among...
In this April 2019 file photo, the Highway 34 bridge that spans the Missouri River sits among flooded banks between La Platte, Nebraska, and Glenwood, Iowa. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Thursday that the forecast from last month hasn’t changed, and that significantly less water is expected to flow into the river this year.(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Only two years after historic flooding along the Missouri River ravaged parts of Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, and Missouri, officials are now dealing with what’s shaping up to be one of river’s driest years.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Thursday that the forecast from last month hasn’t changed: Significantly less water is expected to flow into the river this year because conditions remain so dry and snowpack is below normal levels.

Officials say only about 69% of the normal amount of water is expected to flow into the Missouri River this year, which would be the 22nd driest year in the upper basin since 1898.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska State Patrol has issued an EMA for Ryan Larsen, 11, last seen Monday in La Vista.
Ryan Larsen search: Authorities reviewing information from La Vista neighborhood canvas
Omaha Police officer on administrative leave, facing charges in Sarpy County
Omaha Police said Thursday they had located the suspect vehicle with help from the public.
Omaha Police find vehicle possibly connected to alleged abduction attempt
Nebraska issuing supplemental SNAP funds
Omaha mayor appoints new chief of staff
Omaha Mayor Stothert announces new chief of staff

Latest News

A historic building in North Omaha is getting a much-needed facelift after years of being in...
Neighbor helps North Omaha Viking Ship win grant for improvements
Car thieves hit a Sarpy County community, and now authorities are looking for help from the...
Car thieves hit Sarpy County community
The swimmers had to post a certain time for their race in order to qualify.
Olympic Swim Trials get underway Friday
A historic building in North Omaha is getting a much-needed facelift after years of being in...
North Omaha Viking Ship wins much-needed grant
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is taking some heat after releasing a photo of its newest...
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office lays out new hiring plan to prioritize diversity