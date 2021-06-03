Missouri River winter water release expected to be minimum

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Only two years after historic flooding along the Missouri River ravaged parts of Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, and Missouri, officials are now dealing with what’s shaping up to be one of river’s driest years.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Thursday that the forecast from last month hasn’t changed: Significantly less water is expected to flow into the river this year because conditions remain so dry and snowpack is below normal levels.

Officials say only about 69% of the normal amount of water is expected to flow into the Missouri River this year, which would be the 22nd driest year in the upper basin since 1898.

