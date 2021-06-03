Maintenance problems delay opening of Omaha’s Zorinsky Pool

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Maintenance problems will delay the opening of Zorinsky Pool, originally set for Monday.

According to a news release from the city, updates will be sent out on the Aquatics website and through Parks and Rec social media. Omaha Parks and Recreation gave no timetable on when it would open.

Locations of the nearest pools and hours:

