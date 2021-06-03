Advertisement

Maintenance problems delay opening of Omaha’s Zorinsky Pool

By Kelli Kellogg
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Maintenance problems will delay the opening of Zorinsky Pool, originally set for Monday.

According to a news release from the city, updates will be sent out on the Aquatics website and through Parks and Rec social media. Omaha Parks and Recreation gave no timetable on when it would open.

Locations of the nearest pools and hours:

  • Elkhorn Pool, located at 3200 N. 208th Plaza, is open from 1-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.
  • Deer Ridge Pool, located at 585 S 126th St., is open from noon to 7 p.m. weekdays, and 1-5 p.m. on weekends.
  • Oak Heights Pool, located at 10205 U St., is open from noon to 7 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

