Lincoln racetrack site of temporary casino with 300 slots

(Warhorse Casino)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - The Nebraska Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association has filed a nearly $2.4 million building permit for work that will transform the simulcast building at Lincoln Race Course into a temporary casino floor with more than 300 slot machines.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the developers of the planned WarHorse Casino on the same site expect the temporary slots casino to be up and running within six months.

Opening of the full WarHorse Casino, which will include more than 1,200 gaming stations, a 196-room hotel, event space, five or six restaurants, will take up to two years once construction begins.

