Iowa auditor questions Gov. Reynolds’ spending for COVID-19 ads

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa’s Democratic auditor accused the state’s Republican governor of violating a 2018 state law that prohibits statewide elected officials from using public funds for self-promotion.

Auditor Rob Sand argued Thursday that Gov. Kim Reynolds broke the law by making ads promoting coronavirus public safety measures.

Sand says the ad campaign launched by Reynolds in November violated the law because it featured Reynolds, who used more than $500,000 of federal coronavirus relief funding for the ads. Sand says a state ethics board should review the expenditure.

Reynolds denies she violated the law, saying it clearly provides an exception for when a disaster emergency is proclaimed by the governor.

Jeff Kaufmann, chairman of the Republican Party of Iowa, on Thursday issued a statement of support for the governor:

“I’ve been saying it for years and Sand proved me right once again. He is a partisan, political agent who weaponizes the state auditor’s office for his own gain and to further his political ambitions. He is no watchdog. He’s an unserious person in a very serious position.”

