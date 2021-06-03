Advertisement

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office lays out new hiring plan to prioritize diversity

By Ashly Richardson
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is taking some heat after releasing a photo of its newest deputies. Critics point out the group is all white, and all male.

Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson said 124 out of the sheriff’s office’s 137 deputies are white, and the latest round of hires all white males.

“This next testing that’s coming up here in August, we are going to be doing a few things different,” Hudson said.

The department has a new plan in place to try and attract more minorities and women to apply for the job, he said.

“We doubled our budget when it comes to recruitment and selection. And one thing we are doing we hired a minority consultant firm that’s going to go out and do test prep and interviews.”

The Sheriff’s Office also plans to do more outreach in minority communities.

Hudson says he is hopeful these new changes will help attract more people to apply.

“The department doors are open. We are ready and willing to hire minorities and females. We need them to apply and come in the door,” Hudson said.

But there are a number of things preventing the department from getting recruits in the first place, he said.

“Our biggest competitor when it comes to personnel is the Omaha Police Department,” he said. “Their pay is higher than ours. So what I would like to see is put our pay up comparable to Omaha Police so we can attract the talent as well.”

Hudson said sheriff’s offices in Nebraska face another hurdle that police departments don’t: a state law requiring them to only look at the top three applicants with the highest test scores. Hudson said he is also working with state lawmakers to change current legislation that he says prevents minorities from getting hired.

Despite the hurdles, Hudson said the department is putting in the work to make real changes.

“We can’t do what we’ve always done because if we do — we are going to expect the same thing,” said Chief Deputy Hudson.

The pay won’t go up for Douglas County deputies for at least another year and a half, when contract negotiations with the county board are due. Hudson said they plan to fight hard for competitive wages.

