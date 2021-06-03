Clay’s Evening Forecast - Heat building into the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It will be quiet overnight, but the quiet weather will crank the heat up in the coming days.

We are done with the small rain chances we saw this week. Now our attention turns to a building ridge of high pressure to our west that will send us into our first stretch of summer-like weather. Highs will warm into the upper 80s starting Thursday afternoon, and into the lower 90s starting Friday.

The weekend will likely feature some of the warmest weather we’ve seen so far in 2021. We did reach 92 in Omaha on April 26th, but I expect there will be some locations that may warm above that on Saturday afternoon. We’re currently forecasting 92 for Saturday.

We’re still looking at some small rain chances for next week, but confidence on that is decreasing. Models can’t come to an agreement on timing or coverage right now. We’ll follow the trends and adjust accordingingly.

