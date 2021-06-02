WOWT will stay in Blackstone area, moving into Kiewit Plaza

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Over the past few years, there has been a lot of change and growth in the Blackstone area, and WOWT plans to be part of that growth.

There was a time when no one really thought about redeveloping the old Blackstone neighborhood. But things have changed.

WOWT will move its operations but will remain in the Blackstone area. 6 News has been in its current building for more than seven decades.

Soon the station will move its operations next door to what is now Kiewit Plaza. Kiewit has moved out.

The Lund Real Estate Company purchased the facility and renamed it Blackstone Plaza. Lund plans to keep the building’s classic design but will completely update the building inside and out.

Lund said the office tower will offer 200,000 square feet of office space for tenants and will be loaded with amenities.

John Lund, CEO of Lund Real Estate, said, “There will be a private club room on the top floor; we have a full fitness center. It has an abundance of parking interior and exterior, and we have a barbershop and a full vehicle-service center.”

WOWT will be one of the first new tenants.

Andrew Stewart, vice president and general manager of WOWT, said, “WOWT has been here over seventy years and we’re going to move about 50 feet to the west and be part of this really tremendous project at Blackstone Plaza.”

WOWT sold its building to Lund, then purchased the two-story building located next to the office tower.

“It was a good deal for both of us. It was a win-win,” Lund said. “They got what they needed, they get a new facility they get to update. Then we can tear down their facility and put in a new, multi-tenant apartment community sometime in the next couple of years.”

The Lund Real Estate Company said it plans to spend between $20 million and $25 million in the redevelopment of the old Kiewit tower. The company plans to have Blackstone Plaza ready for tenants by spring of 2022.

