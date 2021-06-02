Wichita man who randomly stabbed woman sentenced to 24 years

(WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A 32-year-old Wichita man who stabbed a woman in a random attack has been sentenced to about 24 years in prison.

Wade Dunn was sentenced Wednesday for attempted second-degree murder and aggravated battery. Police say Dunn stabbed a 28-year-old woman about 30 times as she was loading laundry into her car with her baby alone inside her house. He did not know the woman. She survived and the child was not injured. Authorities say Dunn escaped from the Mirror Residential Reentry Center hours before the attack. Dunn testified at his trial that he was high on drugs at the time of the attack.

