Voting rights advocates sue over 2 new Kansas election laws

TOPEKA, Kan. - Voting rights advocates are suing Kansas state election officials over two Republican-backed election laws passed this session over the veto of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly.

The League of Women Voters of Kansas, Kansas Appleseed, and Loud Light filed the lawsuit Tuesday in Shawnee County District Court. They object to a law that limits the number of ballots a person or group can deliver from other voters, and another law that reduces the power of the governor, secretary of state and the courts to change election laws. The groups say the laws violate free speech rights and disenfranchise voters.

Republican supporters say the laws will help ensure the integrity of elections.

