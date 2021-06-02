U.S. Olympic Swim Trials begins Friday in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We are just a couple of days away from some of the greatest American swimmers coming together in Omaha.

After a year-long delay of the Olympics because of the global pandemic, the Omaha metro is once again prepared for the thousands of visitors that come with the swim trials.

Fans won’t be required to wear a mask or show proof of vaccination when “Wave 1″ of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials begin Friday.

But for anyone who is able to get close to the athletes, from volunteers to the media, needs to get tested for COVID. Not once, but twice.

Organizers say it’s necessary for anyone who could be within six feet of the world-class swimmers.

“We have to make the athletes feel like they’re going to Japan. When they get to the Olympics, it will be just as strict as we are with testing, and that goes for coaches, media, athlete personnel, and team support. It’s all about anybody within arm’s length of that athlete being as safe as possible,” said Josh Todd with Omaha Sports Commission.

Many of the 500 volunteers will undergo the same stringent testing. No one wants to be responsible for a virus derailing the quest for a medal.

“I feel like we’ve played this in our head for two and a half years and it’s actually here. It feels surreal, just happy we’re able to pull this off,” said Todd.

Remember this swim trial is done in two waves to sort of spread out the athletes. Wave 1 begins Friday, Wave 2 begins on Sunday, June 13.

There will be 700 swimmers this weekend and in two weeks, 700 more. Tickets are still available for the trials. 65% capacity amounts to 8,200 fans.

