University of Nebraska hosting 4 free football camps in June

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska football is opening Memorial Stadium to the public for four free football camps in June, beginning Friday, the first of two Friday Night Lights camps, according to a news release from the University of Nebraska Athletic Department. The other camps comprise the second Friday Night Lights camp on June 18; the 7-on-7 camp on June 13 and the adidas Pipeline OL/DL camp on June 19.

According to the news release:

All seating for the camps will be limited to the West Stadium in sections 21-31. Fans should be aware the West Stadium concourse will not be accessible during the camps. ADA seating will be available on the West apron of Memorial Stadium.

The 7-on-7 camp is scheduled for Sunday, June 13, with pool play beginning at about 9:30 a.m. Stadium gates will open at 9 a.m.

Both Friday Night Lights events will take place from approximately 6-8 p.m., with gates to the stadium open at 5 p.m. Fans may enter the Stadium through Gate 3 on the Southwest Corner of Memorial Stadium.

The adidas Pipeline camp will run from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, with gates opening at 10:30 a.m.

Fans attending any of the three camps may park in the following lots—Stadium Drive Parking Garage, Champions Club, North Stadium, 14th and Avery Surface Lot, 14th and Avery Parking Garage. Parking in all of those lots will be $5 for each vehicle.

Concession stands will not be open, but fans may bring limited food and non-alcoholic beverages into the event. Coolers will not be allowed.

Fans will not be allowed on the field before, during or after the event and are asked not to interact with campers during the event.

Restrooms will be available at field level in the northwest and southwest corners, as well as South Stadium. Fans in need of ADA restrooms should access restrooms in the northeast corner.

