Union Omaha player among 9 men charged in West Virginia scam case

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Union Omaha player was among nine people listed in an indictment out of West Virginia this week charging them with defrauding 200 people out of at least $2.5 million total.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Abdul Osumanu, 26, a citizen of Ghana who lives in Omaha, was among those arrested in a multi-agency sweep Tuesday. The nine men will face various fraud-related charges, including mail fraud, wire fraud, money laundering, and receipt of stolen property.

The indictments allege that the suspects “participated in a series of romance and other online scams designed to coerce vulnerable victims into sending money to various bank accounts controlled by them.” Court documents state that the scams targeted individuals looking for various sorts of relationships on dating websites and other social media platforms.

The victims were led to believe that the men were U.S. residents working abroad. However, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office release, all but one of the suspects were citizens of Nigeria and Ghana residing in various U.S. cities. One of the suspects is listed as a U.S. citizen residing in Washington, D.C.

“The defendants created profiles using fictitious names, locations, and images which allowed them to cultivate relationships with the victims. To carry out the schemes alleged in the indictments, victims were often led to believe that the defendants were U.S. residents working abroad,” court documents state. “...At the early stages of the romance scams, defendants frequently requested relatively small gifts, such as gift cards and cell phones from their victims. As the relationships continued, they requested increasingly larger sums of money from their victims.”

During the course of the scams, the suspects allegedly opened bank accounts and laundered the scammed funds through those accounts, occasionally using “cryptocurrency and celebrity meet-and-greet scams to obtain money from their victims.”

Union Omaha posted a statement on the matter to their Facebook and Twitter accounts Wednesday morning:

Anyone who thinks they might be the victim of a fraud scam, or may have been a potential target, is encouraged to report it to the FBI.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.