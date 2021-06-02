Advertisement

Tesla recalls thousands of vehicles due to risk of loose bolts

The recall applies to certain Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.
The recall applies to certain Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.(Tesla via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tesla is recalling about 6,000 vehicles that may have loose brake connections.

The recall applies to certain Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.

Affected vehicles may have loose caliper bolts, which can lead to a loss of tire pressure in what Tesla describes as “very rare circumstances.”

There haven’t been any reports of crashes or injuries from the issue.

Tesla says it will inspect any affected vehicle and correct the loose caliper bolts if necessary.

The company says it has also taken action to make sure the bolts do not come loose in new vehicles as they are being assembled.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Larsen search: La Vista Police focus on area north of Harrison Street
Wilmington home struck by gunfire
2 men wounded in overnight shooting in Omaha
Iowa's Carter Lake Police has reported 27-year-old Richard Dennis Sutton II missing since May...
Iowa man missing, last seen in Carter Lake
Omaha officials give apologies for not notifying neighbors and business owners of median construction
WOWT will stay in Blackstone area, moving into Kiewit Plaza

Latest News

FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota...
State seeks 30 years for Chauvin; defense wants time served
Nebraska Department of Transportation announces projects in Omaha area
Fifteen elephants have made a 300-mile journey in China, straying from their natural habitat...
Elephant herd roams across China, trashes countryside
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ruled Israel for 12 years.
Netanyahu opponents reach coalition deal to oust Israeli PM
A man is recovering after he was attacked by an alligator while diving in a river in Florida....
GRAPHIC: Man attacked by gator while diving in Florida river