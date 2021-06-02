Rusty’s Morning Forecast - A little warmer again Wednesday with a few spotty PM showers too

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - You’ll get another beautiful morning out the door today with temperatures starting in the 50s. Enjoy it with low humidity as we gradually warm into the lower 80s later on this afternoon. We’ll again have to watch the radar after 2pm as a few spotty showers will again try to dot the radar through sunset.

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

Wednesday Precip (WOWT)

Those showers fade quickly near sunset and temperatures cool into the 50s overnight into Thursday morning. Thursday’s forecast will feature some warming temperatures and a little more moisture in the air. The weather should be dry though for our Stuff the Bus food drive.

Stuff the Bus (WOWT)

The warming trend will continue right into the weekend with highs likely in the 90s by Saturday & Sunday afternoon. Expect it too be more humid as well but there will likely be no rain in the forecast through the weekend.

Weekend Heat (WOWT)

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.