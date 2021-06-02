Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - A little warmer again Wednesday with a few spotty PM showers too

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - You’ll get another beautiful morning out the door today with temperatures starting in the 50s. Enjoy it with low humidity as we gradually warm into the lower 80s later on this afternoon. We’ll again have to watch the radar after 2pm as a few spotty showers will again try to dot the radar through sunset.

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(WOWT)
Wednesday Precip
Wednesday Precip(WOWT)

Those showers fade quickly near sunset and temperatures cool into the 50s overnight into Thursday morning. Thursday’s forecast will feature some warming temperatures and a little more moisture in the air. The weather should be dry though for our Stuff the Bus food drive.

Stuff the Bus
Stuff the Bus(WOWT)

The warming trend will continue right into the weekend with highs likely in the 90s by Saturday & Sunday afternoon. Expect it too be more humid as well but there will likely be no rain in the forecast through the weekend.

Weekend Heat
Weekend Heat(WOWT)

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Larsen search: La Vista Police focus on area north of Harrison Street
Wilmington home struck by gunfire
2 men wounded in overnight shooting in Omaha
Iowa's Carter Lake Police has reported 27-year-old Richard Dennis Sutton II missing since May...
Iowa man missing, last seen in Carter Lake
Omaha officials give apologies for not notifying neighbors and business owners of median construction
WOWT will stay in Blackstone area, moving into Kiewit Plaza

Latest News

Rusty's Morning Forecast
forecast
Clay’s Evening Forecast - Showers fade overnight, but a few more possible Wednesday
3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Warm but not too muggy with a small chance of a storm
Rusty's Morning Forecast