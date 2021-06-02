Omaha police looking for suspect in alleged kidnapping attempt

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect in a May 26 abduction attempt.

Police spoke with a 17-year-old girl who said she had been walking in the area of 30th and Jaynes streets when she noticed a vehicle following her, according to the OPD news release.

The woman said the vehicle stopped and she tried to walk past it. The driver of the vehicle got out, “yelled at her, then grabbed her” and tried to force her inside, the release states. She was able to escape.

OPD said the suspect was described as a Black man, about 25 years old, with a mustache and shoulder-length dreadlocks, 200-250 pounds and 6 feet 2 inches tall.

The vehicle is described as an early 2000s model, four-door Chevy Tahoe. It is purple or blue and has “chameleon” paint, with custom trims and four black rims, the release states. The vehicle was last seen near 32nd and Grand streets on the morning of May 26.

Omaha Police released these photos Wednesday afternoon, June 2, 2021, of a vehicle that they are looking for in an attempted abduction case. The vehicle is described as an early 2000s-model Chevy Tahoe with four doors. It may be blue or purple and has been described as having "chameleon" paint and custom trim. The tires appear to have black rims. (Omaha Police Department)

Anyone with information about the suspect or the vehicle — or if you saw or have doorbell camera video of the incident — is encouraged to call 402-444-5636; or Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP. You can also submit tips online at omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

