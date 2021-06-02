Omaha officials give apologies for not notifying neighbors and business owners of median construction

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some business owners in South Central Omaha were able to get answers from the city for a project they claim will push customers away.

After a city project extended the island on 60th Street, the owners of four businesses say they feel partially marooned because customers from the south can’t turn in anymore.

“These people are going to lose so much business because people can’t turn left to get in here like they’ve been doing for 50 years,” said Repair Shop Customer, Bob Purcell.

City engineers extend an apology, no for extending the median but because neighbors were never notified before construction.

“Something fell through the cracks, this is not how we want businesses or residents to find out about a change in traffic control,” said Omaha Traffic Engineer Jeff Riesselman.

The longer median is part of traffic control around the new Omaha public high school that is expected to bring 3,000 more vehicles a day to 60th Street.

“And increase safety with a right in right out situation like this is going to be it has less conflict points,” said Riesselman.

But business owners say no more left turn off 60th pushed traffic conflict to the west.

“And now you got to go through the neighborhood all the time which we have a lot of tow trucks, and they have a hard time getting through their to reroute,” said Auto Repair Shop Owner, Gary Hempel.

The city engineers promised to help find solutions to traffic rerouting through a neighborhood and assure business owners they will always have access from one direction. Though apologizing to the business owners for a breakdown in communication, the city engineers say they’re not going to be breaking out that median extension.

The city’s master road map and federal regulations require medians a quarter-mile long before left-turn lanes are allowed.

“Traveling public and safety of the public is our number one concern, and we have to abide by those standards,” said City Engineer, Todd Pfitzer.

City engineers say regular customers will always find a way but owners of two repair shops and a motel fear the median extension for safety will affect the financial health of their business.

“By what he’s telling me it’s not coming out, it’s an oh well situation,” said Repair Shop Owner, Keith Pauley.

It appears a need for the median extension may always keep them on opposite sides of the island. City engineers point to a similar median extension at 132nd and West Center.

Before construction, the left-hand turns contributed to an average of 68 crashes a year. After the installation of the longer island, that number dropped down to just 12 last year.

