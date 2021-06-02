Advertisement

Nebraska man part of cross-country relay to fight Multiple Sclerosis

By Madison Pitsch
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One Nebraska man is just days away from running halfway across the state to raise money and awareness for multiple sclerosis.

Chris Whitney will be running from Wray, Colorado to Holdrege, Nebraska. It’s part of the MS Run the US and for Chris this run is personal.

“166 miles in six days,” said Whitney.

Whitney’s leg of the race crosses two states and lasts nearly a week, and he’s doing it all for a cause that hits close to home.

“It’s been devastating, I’m not going to lie to you, to see her mobility be something she just doesn’t have anymore,” said Whitney.

Chris’ mom, Joyce, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis when he was younger. His family often stepped into the role of caregiver.

Joyce is one of 2.2 million people who have multiple sclerosis, a chronic disease that attacks the central nervous system. MS can cause problems with walking or balancing, cognitive dysfunction, fatigue or even depression. Right now, Joyce is confined to a wheelchair.

“Her strength on a day-to-day basis,” said Whitney. “That’s why I wanted to do this really.”

MS Run the US is a 19-segment relay race that started back in California in April. Chris is segment number nine and he takes off on June 10. With each step, Chris raises money for research and things like home modifications.

“Even if it’s something like putting a lift in someone’s house,” said Whitney. “It’s just things to help people live better.”

Whitney’s goal is to raise $15,000 to go to the MS Run the US organization.

While he treks across western Nebraska, his thoughts will be right here in Lincoln with his mom.

“We’re here, and we’re here to fight for you, and we’re going to keep doing that,” said Whitney. “I know my mom is proud of me.”

In total, the race is over 3,200 miles. It ends in August in New York.

