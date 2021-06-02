Nebraska Department of Transportation announces projects in Omaha area

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation released its Nebraska Interstate and State Highway Construction and Detour Report on Wednesday. The report does not include projects that take less than 30 days to complete.

Some of the Interstate 80 construction projects that will affect Omaha include:

Eastbound between Exit 450: 60th Street and Exit 453: U.S.-75; South 24th Street. Expect lane and ramp closures along I-80.

Eastbound between Exit 448: 84th Street and Exit 449: 72nd Street. Road maintenance closed the right shoulder.

I-480 projects include:

Westbound between Iowa state line and Capitol Avenue in Omaha. A lane is closed intermittently. The entrance ramp is closed. The exit ramp is closed.

I-680 projects include:

Both directions between I-80 and Exit 6: N-133; Blair High Road.

Read the full list at https://dot.nebraska.gov/media/2767/construction-detours-info.pdf.

