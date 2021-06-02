Advertisement

Nebraska Department of Transportation announces projects in Omaha area

(KCRG)
By Kelli Kellogg
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation released its Nebraska Interstate and State Highway Construction and Detour Report on Wednesday. The report does not include projects that take less than 30 days to complete.

Some of the Interstate 80 construction projects that will affect Omaha include:

  • Eastbound between Exit 450: 60th Street and Exit 453: U.S.-75; South 24th Street. Expect lane and ramp closures along I-80.
  • Eastbound between Exit 448: 84th Street and Exit 449: 72nd Street. Road maintenance closed the right shoulder.

I-480 projects include:

  • Westbound between Iowa state line and Capitol Avenue in Omaha. A lane is closed intermittently. The entrance ramp is closed. The exit ramp is closed.

I-680 projects include:

  • Both directions between I-80 and Exit 6: N-133; Blair High Road.

Read the full list at https://dot.nebraska.gov/media/2767/construction-detours-info.pdf.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska State Patrol has issued an EMA for Ryan Larsen, 11, last seen Monday in La Vista.
Ryan Larsen search: Authorities reviewing information from La Vista neighborhood canvas
The vehicle is described as an early 2000s-model Chevy Tahoe with four doors. It may be blue or...
Omaha police looking for suspect in alleged kidnapping attempt
Handcuffs
Union Omaha player among 9 men charged in West Virginia scam case
Omaha officials apologize for not notifying neighbors, businesses of median construction
Ryan Larsen search: La Vista Police focus on area north of Harrison Street

Latest News

Omaha police officer facing several charges
Omaha Police officer on administrative leave, facing charges in Sarpy County
The Next 5 Days
Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Heating up through the weekend!
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Together Inc. food pantry expanding beyond Omaha to meet soaring need
On the heels of warning from the Food Bank for the Heartland, its partnering food pantries are...
Stuff the Bus: Food pantry still seeing demand