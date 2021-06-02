Advertisement

Man adopts puppy he saved from 7 stab wounds

By WTKR Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 1:30 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WTKR) - A puppy from Virginia was found stabbed and bleeding badly, just minutes from death, but a good Samaritan saved her and gave her a forever home.

Pit bull puppy Smoke is bounding with energy and learning new tricks. Miraculously, she has no lingering effects from the seven stab wounds allegedly inflicted May 18 by her previous owner.

Brad Chambers found the puppy under his truck in downtown Portsmouth, Virginia, after she escaped from the attack. She was minutes away from death.

Pit bull puppy Smoke has recovered from all her surgeries and is on her way to becoming a...
Pit bull puppy Smoke has recovered from all her surgeries and is on her way to becoming a certified therapy dog.(Source: WTKR via CNN)

“The stab wound penetrated so deep into her neck that it damaged her trachea,” Chambers said. “It was air escaping her trachea into her lung and chest cavity around her heart.”

Chambers saved Smoke’s life using a trauma kit he had in his truck. She was then rushed to an animal hospital in Suffolk and eventually had to undergo surgery at North Carolina State’s College of Veterinary Medicine.

Her road to recovery cost a whopping $15,000 – some paid for by Chambers, the rest by fundraising.

“She’s one of the most loving dogs I’ve ever met,” Chambers said. “She’s recovered almost fully from all the surgeries. She’s got a ton of energy, and her loyalty is pretty solid.”

When Smoke’s owner, who is facing animal cruelty charges, forfeited ownership, Chambers stepped in once again and adopted the puppy.

“This is a dog who needs to find a place that everyone around her is going to benefit from her lovingness, and yeah, I love dogs,” Chambers said. “This is a dog that I get to share the next multiple seasons of my life with and all the memories that are to be had.”

Smoke is now on her way to becoming a certified therapy dog.

