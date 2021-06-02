Advertisement

Hawaii authorities resume aerial search for missing UNL student

By Lauren Melendez
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Samuel Martinez, a 23-year-old UNL student, is still the subject of an active search in the Hawaiian island of Kaua’i.

A Kaua’i Police Public Information Officer told 6 News late Tuesday that the department’s efforts led them to a vast search of Kōkeʻe, the state park KPD confirmed that Martinez reached during part of his hike.

More specifically, Tuesday’s efforts included an Air-1 pilot and KPD detectives completing another sweep of the Waimea and Kōkeʻe state parks from about 9:45 to 11:45 a.m.

Police said the areas covered included Waialae and the state cabin, the area of Camp 10, as well as other parts of the Waimea Canyon.

Air-1 also flew over the Alakai Swamp, the edge of the Kālepa Ridge Trail to the Kalalau Lookout, the entire Kalalau Valley, Miloli’i Beach, Kalalau Beach, and the Kalalau Trail.

Wednesday, May 12, KPD tracked Martinez’s cell phone signal to a Waimea Canyon Road, which is 3,000 feet deep and 10 miles long. It’s also much farther south from Kōkeʻe where they believe Martinez began.

KPD did not share an official press release Tuesday, explaining that the Chief of the search team and other members were so far in the mountains, they were out of communication range.

The department however has been very communicative with updates and is expected to share new details on their Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Larsen search: La Vista Police focus on area north of Harrison Street
Wilmington home struck by gunfire
2 men wounded in overnight shooting in Omaha
Iowa's Carter Lake Police has reported 27-year-old Richard Dennis Sutton II missing since May...
Iowa man missing, last seen in Carter Lake
Omaha officials give apologies for not notifying neighbors and business owners of median construction
WOWT will stay in Blackstone area, moving into Kiewit Plaza

Latest News

University of Nebraska hosting 4 free football camps in June
Nebraska Department of Correctional Services plans for upgrades
The vehicle is described as an early 2000s-model Chevy Tahoe with four doors. It may be blue or...
Omaha police looking for suspect in alleged kidnapping attempt
Handcuffs
Union Omaha player among 9 men charged in West Virginia scam case
Wichita man who randomly stabbed woman sentenced to 24 years