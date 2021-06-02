Kansas communities use mobile clinics, teams for COVID-19 shots

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - With demand for COVID-19 vaccines at mass clinics, some Kansas communities are making their inoculation efforts more mobile. If people can’t leave their homes for a COVID-19 vaccination, public health officials in Johnson and Wyandotte counties in the Kansas City area can send someone out.

Wyandotte County is signing up churches, businesses and apartment complexes for group shots -— and going to them. The state has seven trailers allowing it to set up vaccine clinics at remote sites, including Kansas Speedway and Melvern Lake south of Topeka later this week. A University of Kansas Health System official jokingly suggested having ice cream trucks also give vaccinations.

