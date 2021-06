CARTER LAKE, Iowa (WOWT) - The Carter Lake Police Department in Iowa reported a missing 27-year-old man on Tuesday.

Officers say Richard Dennis Sutton II was last seen in Carter Lake on May 28 at 9 p.m.

They urge the public to call the Carter Lake Police at (712) 347-5920 or the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office at 712-328-5737.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.