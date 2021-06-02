Advertisement

Former Make-A-Wish Iowa CEO pleads guilty to theft of funds

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The former CEO of Make-A-Wish Iowa has pleaded guilty to charges of embezzling tens of thousands of dollars from the charity that supports sick children and their families.

Jennifer Woodley admitted in a written guilty plea last week that she made unauthorized charges on a foundation credit card, gave herself unapproved bonus and salary increases and made false entries in foundation records. The 40-year-old pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree theft and one count of fraudulent practices. Under a plea agreement, prosecutors will recommend a sentence of five years of probation, along with fines and restitution. A charging document alleged that Woodley’s embezzlement totaled nearly $41,000, but the amount of restitution has not yet been set.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Larsen search: La Vista Police focus on area north of Harrison Street
Wilmington home struck by gunfire
2 men wounded in overnight shooting in Omaha
Iowa's Carter Lake Police has reported 27-year-old Richard Dennis Sutton II missing since May...
Iowa man missing, last seen in Carter Lake
Omaha officials give apologies for not notifying neighbors and business owners of median construction
WOWT will stay in Blackstone area, moving into Kiewit Plaza

Latest News

University of Nebraska hosting 4 free football camps in June
Nebraska Department of Correctional Services plans for upgrades
The vehicle is described as an early 2000s-model Chevy Tahoe with four doors. It may be blue or...
Omaha police looking for suspect in alleged kidnapping attempt
Handcuffs
Union Omaha player among 9 men charged in West Virginia scam case
Wichita man who randomly stabbed woman sentenced to 24 years