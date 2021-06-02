Food Bank for the Heartland warns demand continues as pandemic eases

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As the pandemic loosens its grip the Food Bank for the Heartland is warning the need is not letting up, nor are the food pantry lineups.

“It’s meant a lot. It gives us a little extra milk and bread and takes a little off our pocket to got to the grocery store so it helps a lot,” said Sue Tuziw, who was picking up food at one of the Food Bank’s mobile food pantry’s Tuesday in Ralston.

Her family has seen jobs lost and bills pile up amid the pandemic. Food pantries helped them stay afloat.

“It saves my home, seriously, because you get down that far and living pay-check-to-pay-check it’s tough,” said Tuziw.

“In March of 2020, the need skyrocketed almost overnight,” said Travis Carlson, Director of Marketing and Communications, Food Bank for the Heartland, noting the need isn’t going anywhere any time soon.

“We want people to understand there’s still a need first and foremost,” said Carlson. “A need 89% higher than the previous four years in terms of meals served.”

So far, people have been stepping up to help out.

“The communities within our 93 county service area have just been tremendous throughout this whole process,” said Carlson. “They recognize that their neighbors, their families, people they know are struggling with hunger.”

And keeping that giving going is key, both in donations and volunteers. Like 13-year-old Jackson Rowser.

“It feels like fulfilling. Everyone deserves like a chance,” said Rowser, whose little sister was also helping out at the mobile pantry. “It’s really good people have food to eat and it makes me happy that I’m doing this,” said Katie Rowser.

The Food Bank is hoping they continue to volunteer.

“There are families in the communities we serve who have just been devastated,” said Carlson. “First by the flood in 2019 and then by the pandemic and that is not something they are going to recovery from overnight.”

As for Sue Tuziw, she has started a new job and is hopeful she is on her way to recovery.

“I’m hoping this new job will help, but it’s going to take a little while to get back on my feet,” said Tuziw.

