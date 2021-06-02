Advertisement

Ex-postal worker fined for destroying mail containing cash

(Gray tv)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. — A former postal worker in eastern Kansas has been ordered to pay $1,100 in fines and restitution for destroying mail and presumably stealing cash contained in that mail.

The Wichita Eagle reports that 24-year-old Dennis Tapscott, of Emporia, was fined Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Wichita. He was ordered to pay a $500 fine, $575 in restitution and a $25 special assessment fee. He pleaded guilty last week to one count of delaying mail. Prosecutors say that between August 2019 and January 2020, Tapscott opened and destroyed mail containing cash that was intended for 12 other people in Greenwood and Lyon counties.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Larsen search: La Vista Police focus on area north of Harrison Street
Wilmington home struck by gunfire
2 men wounded in overnight shooting in Omaha
Iowa's Carter Lake Police has reported 27-year-old Richard Dennis Sutton II missing since May...
Iowa man missing, last seen in Carter Lake
Omaha officials give apologies for not notifying neighbors and business owners of median construction
WOWT will stay in Blackstone area, moving into Kiewit Plaza

Latest News

University of Nebraska hosting 4 free football camps in June
Nebraska Department of Correctional Services plans for upgrades
The vehicle is described as an early 2000s-model Chevy Tahoe with four doors. It may be blue or...
Omaha police looking for suspect in alleged kidnapping attempt
Handcuffs
Union Omaha player among 9 men charged in West Virginia scam case
Wichita man who randomly stabbed woman sentenced to 24 years