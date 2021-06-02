Company proposes carbon-capture pipeline across Midwest, including Nebraska, Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Dallas-based company wants to build a 1,200-mile pipeline system across five Midwestern states — including Nebraska and Iowa — that would carry liquefied carbon dioxide to permanent storage sites.

Navigator CO2 said in a statement Tuesday the project would provide its industry partners a “holistic” approach” to shrinking their carbon footprints.

Navigator said in the statement it had a partnership with BlackRock Global Energy & Power Infrastructure Fund to develop the pipeline across Minnesota, Illinois, South Dakota, Iowa, and Nebraska.

The company said its ultimate goal is to expand capacity to 12 million metric tons, or about 26 billion pounds, of the liquified CO2.

