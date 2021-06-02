Advertisement

Community Corrections Center – Lincoln: Inmate returns

Patrick Carey left work Monday and returned on Tuesday.
By Kelli Kellogg
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate that was missing from Community Corrections Center – Lincoln has returned on Tuesday.

Patrick Carey left his assigned job Monday and did not return to the facility after work that day. The electronic monitoring device Carey had been wearing was found in a toolbox where he worked, according to the release.

Carey was serving a 10-17-year sentence for assault of a confined person, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, and second-degree arson out of Buffalo and Lancaster counties.

Carey started serving his sentence in June 2017, the release states.

