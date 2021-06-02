Advertisement

Audit looks at Iowa state worker’s payments to husband

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa’s state auditor has flagged concerns following an audit of the state’s sex offender civil commitment unit that showed a worker made more than $50,000 in illicit payments to her husband.

State Auditor Rob Sand said in a news release Wednesday that an administrative assistant made unauthorized adjustments to the unit’s payroll system to pay her husband more than $52,600 in wages and nearly $9,000 in payroll benefits for time he did not work from August 2019 through February of this year. The report says the administrative assistant’s husband had previously worked for the facility. The assistant also no longer works at the facility. No criminal charges had been filed by Wednesday morning, but the auditor’s report has been sent to prosecutors.

