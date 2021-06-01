Advertisement

Steven Seagal joins Russian political party

FILE - This image taken from file footage shows Steven Seagal in Moscow.
FILE - This image taken from file footage shows Steven Seagal in Moscow.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Action star Steven Seagal has joined a political party in Russia.

State news agency TASS reports the U.S.-born actor was given a membership card for a party called A Just Russia – For Truth by the party’s chairman.

He was previously a member of the For Truth party, one of the parties that merged to form A Just Russia – For Truth, according to TASS.

Seagal will reportedly work with the party on environmental issues.

The party said Seagal can’t run for office because of his U.S. citizenship, but foreign citizens can join political parties as long as they also hold Russian citizenship.

Seagal was granted his Russian citizenship in 2016.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holliday booked into Sarpy County Jail on suspicion of manslaughter.
Council Bluffs man charged with manslaughter in death of Omaha woman
Anyone with information regarding a break-in near Redwood Falls, where multiple hand tools were...
Motorcyclist injured in collision Saturday in Sarpy County is identified
Omaha Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash
La Vista Police say calls for service aren’t interrupted amid Ryan Larsen search
“Help him come home” Parents of UNL student missing in Hawaii asking for help

Latest News

In this photo provided by Heights Libraries, Sara Phillips, a branch manager with Heights...
Bob Dylan album returned 48 years late
A three-year-old girl celebrated her birthday with the death of a beloved Disney character.
A three-year-old girl celebrated her birthday with the death of a beloved Disney character
On May 31 and June 1 in 1921, white residents and civil society leaders looted and burned to...
Biden honors forgotten victims of Tulsa race massacre
In this Sunday, March 14, 2021, file photo, DaBaby arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at...
Miami Beach police questioning rapper DaBaby about shooting
SWAT personnel rappel to the scene of a house fire believed to be connected with the shooting...
SWAT personnel rappel to scene of house fire