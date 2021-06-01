Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Warm but not too muggy with a small chance of a storm

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Out the door this Tuesday morning we’re starting with some dense fog across our southern counties. That will be an issue through about 10am at the latest while the rest of us get a colorful sunrise. After starting in the 50s will jump into the upper 70s this afternoon. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will try to produce a spotty T-Shower this afternoon as well. They’ll be few a far between but could give us an isolated downpour up until sunset.

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

Wednesday is likely to be a little warmer and a little more humid with again an isolated PM T-Shower on the map. Enjoy this somewhat cooler air because more heat and humidity start to build in Thursday.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Overall I expect a dry first week or so of June as we build in more heat and humidity. The odds increase for a little more rain next week but I don’t see us putting a dent in any rainfall deficits we build this week.

