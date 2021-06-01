Omaha Police investigate shooting in neighborhood
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are in an ongoing investigation of a shooting on Monday.
Officers found a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound in a front yard of the area of Minne Lusa Blvd. The injured man was taken to Nebraska Medical Center.
Police say a possible scene of the shooting is in the area of 18th and Fort Street.
