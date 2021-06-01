No Omaha firefighters injured in structure fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - No Omaha firefighters were injured in a blaze that engulfed a two-story house overnight Tuesday, according to a news release.

When the Omaha Fire Department arrived at the Locust Street area at about 2:30 a.m., smoke and flames were coming from the structure, which was “completely involved,” according to a news release; the walls and roof had collapsed. The Fire Department had the blaze under control in about 15 minutes and hot spots were extinguished. Utilities had been disconnected, and firefighters found no smoke detectors, the release states. No firefighter was injured.

E5 has a house fully engulfed. All 4 walls and the roof have already collapsed. Defensive fire. Working Fire.

OFD: LA30, S1, FIU

Time Out: 02:29 — Omaha Scanner (@omaha_scanner) June 1, 2021

The cause of the blaze is under investigation, the news release states.

The Fire Department reminds Omaha residents that smoke detectors are available from the department by calling 402-444-3560.

