Nebraskans return to Memorial Park on Memorial Day

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After the pandemic canceled it last year, the annual ceremony returned to Memorial Park today.

“I had 10 or 11 uncles that were on both sides of the family in WW2 in all branches, and luckily all 10 or 11 of them came home.”

On Memorial Day, many return to Memorial Park to visit the statues, bricks and gardens that honor Nebraskans who served. Nebraskans like Thomas Olig, who feels lucky to still be with us.

“Happy they all got home and that I got home!”

He served with the 101st Airborne Division with the U.S. Army.

“Actually I was a parachute rigger for the company but when we went overseas to Vietnam they turned our company to a supply company so...I just wanted to come down here today to see the new monument and where my brick might be on it.”

Olig says remembering those who didn’t make it home is crucial on days like today and every day.

“They’re here enjoying their freedom and their country because of those who went before, and did serve.”

During Monday’s ceremony, Nebraska Representative, Don Bacon agreed, sharing some of his experiences too. An emotional moment looking back on his time in the U.S. Air Force.

”I think of a mom and dad I had to go see for another incident where four Americans were killed. I didn’t say one word. That mom and dad held each other for 15 minutes before I could say a word. So today, let’s remember our Gold Star families. They need our love and our care and we honor them,” said Bacon.

The gathering honored servicemen and women with a wreath ceremony, flyover salute, and of course patriotic tunes.

