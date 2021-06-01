Advertisement

Midwest economy report stays strong, shows inflation worries

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A new monthly survey shows the economy in nine Midwest and Plains states remaining strong in the wake of a devastating global pandemic, but the survey’s index gauging inflation soared to a record high.

The Creighton University Mid-America Business Conditions for May released Tuesday came in at 72.3, down slightly from April’s record high of 73.9. Any score above 50 on the survey’s indexes suggests growth. But the survey’s wholesale inflation gauge for the month surged to a record 96.3 from April’s previous record of 96.2, and nearly 1 in 3 supply managers surveyed said rapidly rising input prices were their greatest 2021 economic challenge.

The monthly survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holliday booked into Sarpy County Jail on suspicion of manslaughter.
Council Bluffs man charged with manslaughter in death of Omaha woman
Anyone with information regarding a break-in near Redwood Falls, where multiple hand tools were...
Motorcyclist injured in collision Saturday in Sarpy County is identified
Omaha Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash
La Vista Police say calls for service aren’t interrupted amid Ryan Larsen search
“Help him come home” Parents of UNL student missing in Hawaii asking for help

Latest News

Annual Nebraska School Mental Health Conference starts Wednesday
Ryan Larsen search update
Ryan Larsen search update
Ryan Larsen search update
The search for missing 11-year-old Ryan Larsen continues into fourth night - 10PM
Ryan Larsen search: La Vista Police focusing north of Harrison Street