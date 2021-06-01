Memorial Day emotions run high at Omaha National Cemetery

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Emotions ran high Monday at the Omaha National Cemetery as thousands gathered to honor their loved ones.

“My heart breaks every day still,” said Dena Bock, as she fought through tears. Her fiance Master Sergeant Gregory Alan Brown died three years ago. “He passed away four weeks before our wedding from heart failure.”

The 20-year Army veteran passed died at the age of 37.

“It was his heart and his soul. He would do anything for his country,” said Bock, noting how tough it is to visit his grave. “It’s very hard to come here. It’s very hard.”

So hard, in fact, she wasn’t planning to visit but had a last-minute change of heart on her way home.

“I spent time with my family out west and I kept driving until I got here because I felt I had to see him because he deserves the world still. He was such a good man,” said Bock, who found some peace in the many more people at the cemetery also remembering loved ones.

“It makes you feel supported and loved,” she said.

Richard Syslo knows just home important support can be. He’s a retired Navy veteran.

”I’ve been out here a couple of times for vets that didn’t have any family left.” said Syslo, who on this Memorial Day was tracking down his brother’s headstone. It’s also where his sister-in-law is laid to rest.

“Ray held on to her ashes,” said Syslo. “So when he got buried he got buried with her in his coffin.”

And as it’s written on the headstone, Raymond and Sue Syslo ‘Together Again’, it’s something Dena Bock can only wish for.

“He loved his children, he loved his family. We just miss him so much,” said Bock.

