La Vista Police say calls for service aren’t interrupted amid Ryan Larsen search

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The hunt for Ryan Larsen has lead La Vista Police to lakes, wooded areas, neighborhoods, businesses, and more.

But as high a priority the search is, it cannot be the department’s sole focus.

LVPD Captain D.J Barcal told 6-News, “We still have an obligation to the citizens to enforce all the laws and attend to their needs.”

Spring and summer months are some of the busiest for the department, with an increase in speeder complaints, stop sign and red light violators, theft, and others.

Barcal reiterated that officers are focused, but they’re still human. Many of them know the Larsen family well, so Ryan’s disappearance combined with their daily workload is tough.

“I would be kidding if I said we weren’t impacted in some degree, but I’d say the officers’ spirits are still high,” said Capt. Barcal, who added “We take a personal angle to this. He’s a member of our family and we need to find him and bring him home for closure for the mom as well.”

La Vista Police has 40 sworn officers and half of them are assigned to Ryan’s case. Captain Barcal said that has not, and will not interfere with public safety.

Papillion, Ralston, Sarpy, state police, FBI, and several other agencies have contributed resources to help ensure that LVPD officers aren’t stretched thin.

“They’ve been great stepping up and helping us in any case where we may see that we’re a little overextended on a call. The partnership that we have with the other agencies has been key,” said Barcal.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.