Advertisement

Driver fleeing Iowa police fatally jumps from moving vehicle

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) - Authorities in eastern Iowa say a teen driver fleeing from police in a stolen car died when he leapt from the moving vehicle and was run over by it.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says the incident began just before 9 p.m. Monday when a deputy spotted a vehicle on Interstate 380 that had been reported stolen out of Cedar Rapids and sought to pull it over. Investigators say a chase ensued, and a short time later, the driver and passenger bailed out of the moving car, which continued on and hit a house.

Officials say the driver was struck by the vehicle as he jumped from it and died at the scene. The passenger was arrested.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holliday booked into Sarpy County Jail on suspicion of manslaughter.
Council Bluffs man charged with manslaughter in death of Omaha woman
Anyone with information regarding a break-in near Redwood Falls, where multiple hand tools were...
Motorcyclist injured in collision Saturday in Sarpy County is identified
Omaha Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash
La Vista Police say calls for service aren’t interrupted amid Ryan Larsen search
“Help him come home” Parents of UNL student missing in Hawaii asking for help

Latest News

Annual Nebraska School Mental Health Conference starts Wednesday
Ryan Larsen search update
Ryan Larsen search update
Ryan Larsen search update
The search for missing 11-year-old Ryan Larsen continues into fourth night - 10PM
Ryan Larsen search: La Vista Police focusing north of Harrison Street
Midwest economy report stays strong, shows inflation worries