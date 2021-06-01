Clay’s Evening Forecast - Showers fade overnight, but a few more possible Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Any lingering showers from this afternoon will fade after sunset, and temperatures will cool into the 50s by Wednesday morning.

Despite the cool start, we are expecting highs to be even a few degrees warmer than Tuesday. So it will be no surprise that the heat will likely pop a few storms again tomorrow afternoon. Beyond Wednesday it looks drier, and the heat starts to crank up.

A big area of high pressure will build in across the western half of country, and that will put us under mostly sunny skies, and an air mass primed to warm up. Highs will go from the mid 80s on Thursday to near 90 by Saturday afternoon. This is fitting, of course, as we head deeper into the first week of meteorological summer.

There is some signal that we may catch a pattern flip into early next week that could bring some rain chances back in. Let’s hope that happens. If it doesn’t, we’ll be in for quite a stretch of dry and hot weather conditions.

