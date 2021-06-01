Advertisement

Annual Nebraska School Mental Health Conference starts Wednesday

(KGNS)
By Brian Mastre
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
(AP) - Summer couldn’t get here fast enough for most kids. But talk to the students, talk to the principals and parents, and the last year has been a grind because of COVID-19. Remote learning, social distancing, masks ... no one is sure what the fall will look like.

Starting tomorrow is the annual Nebraska School Mental Health Conference to examine best practices to improve the social and emotional climate of our young people, especially after a pandemic. The two-day conference will be all virtual, exploring topics like ‘Who’s taking care of the teachers’ and teaching hope to build resilient students.

Julia Hebenstreit of the Kim Foundation said, “Our closing keynote will be incredibly special. We have a young man out of Ohio who is 18, and his mother is speaking. He had attempted suicide at 14, and he has recovered and is using his path and journey to help those struggling like he did.”

So far, 500 people have registered for the conference. Young people also will share their views. It’s not just for educators — some parents, even lawmakers, have signed up. Anyone interested can still sign up for $50. Visit kimfoundation.org and click the tab for “Nebraska School Mental Health Conference.” If someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 800-273-8255, or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting “Home” to 741-741.

