After previous utility issues, Nebraska veteran has settled in home

CRAIG, Neb. (WOWT) - A military veteran who bought a manufactured house he couldn’t live in has finally settled in.

During a dozen years in the Air Force, Harold Fratt spent time and money around the world.

“Saudi money, Portuguese, Turkey,” said Fratt.

After retiring as an airman and postman, Harold suffered a stroke. Even though a stranger in town, he decided that living in Craig, Nebraska would improve his life.

“I’ve seen a lot of the world that made me appreciate living in this town here,” said Fratt.

But first, he had to get out of a rut. 6 News showed his new manufactured home in January when the transport service dropped in the house.

“Got it stuck so they left and they left so that’s delivered and they never answered my phone calls since then,” said Fratt.

Harold couldn’t hook up utilities to his new $100,000 home. For two and a half months, Harold paid a mortgage on a home he couldn’t live in.

But after the story in January and persistence, his dream house in a small town is on the level. The house manufacturer sent Harold $2,800 to hire a new setup crew.

“We have to give you credit, without the publicity, it wouldn’t have happened,” said neighbor, Jim Skinner.

“When they finally got people in here who knew what they were doing, and it was a lot of work because the house was clear off the foundation,” Susan Skinner adds. “I’m pleased, I don’t like to see anyone get a raw deal.”

After the story, the manufacturer of the home also paid for repair on cracks in the ceiling caused during the failed setup attempt. Our attempt to contact the company was also unsuccessful.

