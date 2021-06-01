Advertisement

2 men wounded in overnight shooting in Omaha

By Kelli Kellogg
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A shooting overnight at 64th and Fowler streets in Omaha has left two men wounded. Omaha Police officers responded to the call at about 1 a.m. and found Ibrahim Hassan, 24, Gary Meaux, 29, who had been struck by gunfire while sitting in a car, a news release states. The men were taken by ambulance to the Nebraska Medical Center. Their injuries were not life-threatening, the release states.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867) at www.p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app.

