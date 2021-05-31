Omaha Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a fatal crash that took place on Sunday.

The Omaha Fire squad took Travis McQueen, 37, to Nebraska Medicine with CPR in progress. Officials say he was pronounced dead later on at the hospital.

Police went to I-80 East and the off-ramp of 60th Street for a motorcycle crash and say the rider later identified as McQueen, lost control of a Kawasaki ZX600 and hit a light pole when exiting onto the off-ramp.

Officers confirmed McQueen did wear a DOT helmet.

