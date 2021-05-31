Motorcyclist injured in collision Saturday in Sarpy County is identified

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A motorcyclist who was injured in a collision with a semi truck Saturday in Sarpy County has been identified, according to a news release from the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office.

Ace Schlund, 43, was westbound on Platte River Road near 132nd Street on Saturday when a semi, driven by James Hauptman, 61, was eastbound on the road and turned onto 132nd in front of Schlund’s motorcycle, the release states. Schlund was transported by helicopter to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition. There were no updates on Hauptman’s condition.

The Sheriff’s Office CRASH Response Unit was called to the scene and continues to investigate. No tickets have been issued, the news release states.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.