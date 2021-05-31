Advertisement

Motorcyclist injured in collision Saturday in Sarpy County is identified

Anyone with information regarding a break-in near Redwood Falls, where multiple hand tools were...
Anyone with information regarding a break-in near Redwood Falls, where multiple hand tools were stolen from a garage, is asked to contact the sheriff's office.
By Kelli Kellogg
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 11:56 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A motorcyclist who was injured in a collision with a semi truck Saturday in Sarpy County has been identified, according to a news release from the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office.

Ace Schlund, 43, was westbound on Platte River Road near 132nd Street on Saturday when a semi, driven by James Hauptman, 61, was eastbound on the road and turned onto 132nd in front of Schlund’s motorcycle, the release states. Schlund was transported by helicopter to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition. There were no updates on Hauptman’s condition.

The Sheriff’s Office CRASH Response Unit was called to the scene and continues to investigate. No tickets have been issued, the news release states.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holliday booked into Sarpy County Jail on suspicion of manslaughter.
Council Bluffs man charged with manslaughter in death of Omaha woman
Omaha Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash
La Vista Police say calls for service aren’t interrupted amid Ryan Larsen search
“Help him come home” Parents of UNL student missing in Hawaii asking for help

Latest News

Annual Nebraska School Mental Health Conference starts Wednesday
Ryan Larsen search update
Ryan Larsen search update
Ryan Larsen search update
The search for missing 11-year-old Ryan Larsen continues into fourth night - 10PM
Ryan Larsen search: La Vista Police focusing north of Harrison Street
Midwest economy report stays strong, shows inflation worries