Advertisement

Mother shot at 23 times while parking car at Ohio strip mall

By WSYX Staff
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 11:41 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) - An Ohio mother is recovering after 23 shots were fired at her while she was parking her car. She was hit seven times but is expected to survive, as police search for the suspects.

Jessica Marzett hadn’t yet parked her SUV Thursday night in a Columbus, Ohio, strip mall when three suspects jumped out of their car, ran to hers and opened fire. Police say within 10 seconds, the suspects fired at Marzett 23 times.

Her family says she was shot seven times, twice in the chest and five times in the arm. She spent time in the intensive care unit but is expected to survive.

The violent shooting was caught on restaurant Fisher Fish and Chicken’s surveillance video.

“We heard the shots. We had customers on the floor,” said Munjed Hinnawi, the restaurant’s owner. “I’m surprised when I see three people. 23 shots, I can’t believe it.”

Hinnawi says when the suspects left, his employee ran out to check on Marzett before police arrived.

“He saw the lady. He checked on the lady. He said he did not sleep all night yesterday,” Hinnawi said.

Police are still looking for the three suspects who nearly cost Marzett her life. Officers posted pictures of the suspects’ car on Twitter and wrote Marzett is an “innocent victim.”

Marzett’s family is demanding justice and say there is no reason the mother of two should have ever been targeted. They also say something has to be done about all the guns that are ending up in young people’s hands.

Hinnawi says he’s heard about the increase in gun violence, but after the attack on Marzett, he doesn’t think the situation will ever improve.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects’ car or has other information is asked to call Columbus Police.

Copyright 2021 WSYX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holliday booked into Sarpy County Jail on suspicion of manslaughter.
Council Bluffs man charged with manslaughter in death of Omaha woman
Anyone with information regarding a break-in near Redwood Falls, where multiple hand tools were...
Motorcyclist injured in collision Saturday in Sarpy County is identified
Omaha Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash
La Vista Police say calls for service aren’t interrupted amid Ryan Larsen search
“Help him come home” Parents of UNL student missing in Hawaii asking for help

Latest News

In this photo provided by Heights Libraries, Sara Phillips, a branch manager with Heights...
Bob Dylan album returned 48 years late
A three-year-old girl celebrated her birthday with the death of a beloved Disney character.
A three-year-old girl celebrated her birthday with the death of a beloved Disney character
On May 31 and June 1 in 1921, white residents and civil society leaders looted and burned to...
Biden honors forgotten victims of Tulsa race massacre
In this Sunday, March 14, 2021, file photo, DaBaby arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at...
Miami Beach police questioning rapper DaBaby about shooting
SWAT personnel rappel to the scene of a house fire believed to be connected with the shooting...
SWAT personnel rappel to scene of house fire