Memorial Day weekend marks tourism turning point in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As air travel nationwide reaches new heights amid the pandemic Memorial Day Weekend could also mark a turning point for local tourism.

“From the minute I open my door until closing time, people are coming in,” said Owner Kim Crossfield of Warehouse Antiques @ 609 in Historic Nebraska City. “It feels great to see the inventory I have traveling through the door as opposed to just sitting here day in and day out,” said Crossfield, noting it’s not just her store that’s busy, but rather the entire town is hopping.

“I’ve seen a lot of traffic,” she said. “And I know I they’re all from out of town I’ve been since 2009 and a lot of different faces.”

People are traveling through from all over the country.

“We are visiting our daughter who lives in Tecumseh, so we’re just exploring all the little areas around her little town, so having a really nice time,” said one tourist from Oregon.

Nearby orchards are also seeing a big uptick in traffic this weekend.

“We are actually on a 40-day road trip from Tennessee all the way out to Yellowstone and we’re going to go back the up and down through Michigan,” said Penney Rudicil, who was visiting Kimmel Orchard.

“I’m just so excited to get out and see our country, and meet people, and do regular normal activities,” she said.

“We’re celebrating Memorial Day by visiting the graves of our parents and having a little shopping and eating adventure after that,” said Mary Oestmann Goldberg, who is visiting with family.

Meanwhile back in the heart of Nebraska City, it’s been a rough couple of years. In 2019 floodwaters wiped out Highway 2 leading to and from Iowa, taking with it a lot of customers.

“It was difficult but you just have to do what you have to do stay open, use social media, spread the word, cut hours,” said Crossfield.

A multi-million dollar project lifting the road as it approaches the Missouri River is under construction, but partly open. The pandemic also lifting.

For Crossfield, it’s all of a sign of better days ahead.

“We’re back up and we’re ready to roll and I think it’s going to be good,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.