Council Bluffs man charged with manslaughter in death of Omaha woman

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Iowa man was booked into Sarpy County Jail on Monday after a woman died Sunday of gunshot wounds.

Nicholas Sean Holliday, 25, of Council Bluffs, was arrested by Bellevue Police and charged with manslaughter, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and tampering with physical evidence, according to a news release.

On Sunday evening, Bellevue Police and Fire Departments responded to a shooting in the 6900 block of South S27th Street. Officers found Madyson L. Dennis, 21, of Omaha, who had a gunshot wound, the release states. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Bellevue Fire Department personnel. During their investigation, Bellevue Police officers identified Holliday as the suspect, the release states. He was not at the scene, but officers found Holliday near 27th and X Street in Omaha. He was arrested without incident, the news release states.

Holliday is being held without bond.

Bellevue Police detectives are continuing their investigation. They ask anyone with information to call the Bellevue Police Department at 402-293-3100.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.