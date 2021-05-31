Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Steadily warming up through the week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Meteorological Summer begins Tuesday, June 1st, and the weather will be warming up in response!

After early morning cloud cover, and light rain showers south of the Metro, clearing skies made for a beautiful Memorial Day afternoon! Sunshine warmed temperatures into the 70s for most, with the exception of our southernmost counties in the upper-60s.

Hour by hour forecast Monday evening into Tuesday morning (WOWT)

Partly cloudy and pleasant conditions are expected Monday evening, with just a slight chance for an isolated pop-up shower in western Iowa. Most of us should stay dry with light winds and low humidity.

Partly cloudy skies take us into the overnight hours, with temperatures dropping into the lower-50s and patchy fog late.

Partly sunny skies are on tap Tuesday, with highs continuing to warm into the mid to upper-70s. Winds will once again be light, with an isolated chance for a pop-up PM thundershower. Wednesday will be very similar to Tuesday!

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

The warming trend continues Thursday and Friday, with highs climbing a few additional degrees each day. Quiet conditions will take us through the weekend, with temperatures flirting with 90°.

Rain chances return for the start of next workweek, but temperatures will remain above-normal.

Warming up this week! (WOWT)

