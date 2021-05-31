Advertisement

Huskers head to Arkansas regional, tough draw

By Joe Nugent
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 11:23 AM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Huskers will take on Northeastern Friday night at 7 p.m. in the Arkansas regional. Nebraska is a team that pushed to host a regional, to being placed in the Fayetteville regional with the overall number one seed in the tournament. In other words, they went from being in the top 16 conversation to having to go through the top team in college baseball in the first weekend.

That regional is closest to Lincoln, it appears proximity and geography played a big role.

Arkansas is one of seven SEC teams that will host a regional this weekend.

Michigan with an RPI of 88 just makes the field of 64, the Wolverines head to South Bend with the Irish, Central Michigan and UConn.

Maryland is in the Greenville regional with the host East Carolina, Charlotte and Norfolk State.

The last four teams in are Michigan, Alabama, North Carolina and UC Santa Barbara. The first four out are, Baylor, Pittsburgh, Georgia and Ball State.

The SEC has nine teams, ACC eight, Pac-12 six, Big 12 four, Conference USA four and Big Ten three.

