Clay’s Morning Forecast - Showers south of the Metro

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Monday is starting out a bit cloudy for the metro area, but sky conditions will gradually improve this afternoon.

We are tracking an area of showers along the Kansas and Nebraska border that will gradually shift to the east today.These showers will keep cloudy skies in place further south of the Metro for a bit longer then areas to the north. So for high temperatures there will be a range from mid to lower 70s north of I-80, and lower 70s to Upper 60s south of I-80.

This week will mostly be about a warming trend. There will be a couple of popup showers or thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon but those chances are pretty small. Highs will reach for the upper 80s by this weekend with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

