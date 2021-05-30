Advertisement

Ex-‘Tarzan’ actor among 7 plane crash victims in Tennessee

By Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 10:36 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMYRNA, Tenn. (AP) - Investigators on Sunday continued searching for the bodies of seven people believed killed in the crash a day earlier of a small jet into a Tennessee lake, including an actor who portrayed Tarzan in a 1990s television series.

Rutherford County Fire Rescue Capt. John Ingle said in a statement Sunday that recovery efforts were ongoing at Percy Priest Lake near Smyrna. He said efforts also were focused on examining a half mile-wide debris field in the lake.

County officials identified the victims in a news release late Saturday as Brandon Hannah, Gwen S. Lara, William J. Lara, David L. Martin, Jennifer J. Martin, Jessica Walters and Jonathan Walters, all of Brentwood, Tennessee. Their names were released after family members had been notified.

Gwen Shamblin Lara founded the Remnant Fellowship Church in Brentwood in 1999 and wrote a faith-based weight loss book. Her husband of nearly three years, known as Joe Lara, was an actor featured in the TV series “Tarzan: The Epic Adventures.”

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Cessna C501 plane was heading from nearby Smyrna Rutherford County Airport to Palm Beach International Airport when it crashed Saturday morning. Authorities did not release registration information for the plane.

Smyrna is located about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southeast of Nashville. Percy Priest Lake is a reservoir created by the J. Percy Priest Dam. It is a popular spot for boating and fishing.

“With dive teams in the water, we are strongly urging civilian boaters to stay away from the public safety boats,” Ingle said.

The National Transportation Safety Board had a lead investigator at the site.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holliday booked into Sarpy County Jail on suspicion of manslaughter.
Council Bluffs man charged with manslaughter in death of Omaha woman
Anyone with information regarding a break-in near Redwood Falls, where multiple hand tools were...
Motorcyclist injured in collision Saturday in Sarpy County is identified
Omaha Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash
La Vista Police say calls for service aren’t interrupted amid Ryan Larsen search
“Help him come home” Parents of UNL student missing in Hawaii asking for help

Latest News

In this photo provided by Heights Libraries, Sara Phillips, a branch manager with Heights...
Bob Dylan album returned 48 years late
A three-year-old girl celebrated her birthday with the death of a beloved Disney character.
A three-year-old girl celebrated her birthday with the death of a beloved Disney character
On May 31 and June 1 in 1921, white residents and civil society leaders looted and burned to...
Biden honors forgotten victims of Tulsa race massacre
In this Sunday, March 14, 2021, file photo, DaBaby arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at...
Miami Beach police questioning rapper DaBaby about shooting
SWAT personnel rappel to the scene of a house fire believed to be connected with the shooting...
SWAT personnel rappel to scene of house fire